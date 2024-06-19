Live

Kalki 2898 AD Pre-Release LIVE UPDATES: Prabhas arrives at Mumbai for special event

Written by Goutham S Updated on Jun 19, 2024   |  07:22 PM IST  |  5.2K
Kalki 2898 AD Pre-Release LIVE UPDATES
Jun 19, 2024 07:20 PM IST
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone graces Kalki 2898 AD event

Deepika Padukone is all in her pregnancy glow as she arrives at Mumbai for Kalki 2898 AD's pre-release event.

Jun 19, 2024 07:16 PM IST
Prabhas reaches at Kalki 2898 AD's event

The star of the show, Prabhas has arrived in full swag for the much-awaited pre-release event for Kalki 2898 AD.

Jun 19, 2024 06:54 PM IST
Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati arrive at Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release event in Mumbai

Rana Daggubati, who thinks Kalki 2898 AD will break boundaries, has been a part of the film for its promotion at Pan-India level. 

Besides Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, the film also has Kamal Haasan who will be seen playing the role of Kali- a villain. 

