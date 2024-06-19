Kalki 2898 AD pre-release: Prabhas shares his experience working with Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is almost ready for its theatrical premiere. Fans have already shown a great deal of excitement about the movie, and the producers are doing all in their power to keep up the enormous buzz. As for now, the makers hosted a pre-release event in Mumbai on June 19, 2024.

The event was attended by legendary actors Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan, along with Prabhas and soon-to-be-mother Deepika Padukone. During the ongoing event, Prabhas shared his experience working with everyone in Kalki 2898 AD.

Prabhas on working with Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone

During the ongoing event, when event host Rana Daggubati asked Prabhas how he felt about working with three superstars in a film, Prabhas said, “First of all, I would like to thank Dutt Garu and Nagi Garu for giving me the opportunity to work with greatest legends it's like bigger than a dream and I don't know what to say like the first time when I met Amitabh sir and touched his feet he said don't do it, and if you'll do it then I will also do it.”

Prabhas further spoke about Big B as he said, “We grew up watching you; my uncles had your hairstyle; he's the first actor in the country who reached every part of the country like South, North, we all know in Telugu in Tamil we saw that Amitabh Bachchan's hairstyle and he's tall, any tall people they call Amitabh Bachchan.”

Later, the popular actor mentioned that when Kamal Haasan’s Sagar film was released, he had asked his mother to buy him the same costume that Kamal Haasan wore in the film. Prabhas also mentioned that those who had a tummy put clothes on and distract everyone from seeing as well.

Prabhas concluded his statement by saying, “Working with them is unbelievable and Thank you, Sir.”

Later, Prabhas mentioned to Deepika Padukone that he has always wanted to work with Deepika and it's a great thing for the actors and actresses who reach an international level with such a gorgeous superstar. It was a wonderful experience for him to work with Deepika Padukone.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The sci-fi thriller has an ensemble cast spearheaded by Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in addition to Prabhas.

Apart from the principal characters, the film features noteworthy roles played by Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, Brahmanandam, and other performers.

The science fiction thriller's soundtrack has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The funding has come from Vyjayanthi Movies, which is run by C. Aswini Dutt. On June 27, 2024, the eagerly awaited Nag Ashwin movie will premiere on big screens.

