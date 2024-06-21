Kalki 2898 AD Release Trailer OUT: Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan lock horns over Deepika Padukone’s saftey; Kamal Haasan stuns in new avatar

One of the most eagerly anticipated Telugu film projects, Kalki 2898 AD by Nag Ashwin, is about to make its spectacular theater debut. As an ambitious project in Indian cinema history, this sci-fi thriller will fundamentally alter the genre's dynamics.

According to early reports, some fans claimed that the makers will be unveiling one more trailer, which will be more interesting than the previous ones. Now, in a recent update, the makers have officially unveiled the release trailer of the biggest sensation of 2024. Have a look!

Check out Kalki 2898 AD's Release Trailer

The release trailer of Kalki 2898 AD features a powerful Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Ashwatthama, vowing to protect Deepika Padukone’s character. The trailer also reveals that the unborn child will be the new god of the world and is the key to a better future for all.

However, Prabhas as Bhairava is determined to escape the common world and enter a resourceful place called The Complex. With his track record of never failing, Bhairava and Ashwatthama go head-to-head in combat over Deepika’s protection, indicating an epic battle between them.

Besides them, the trailer also showcased a villainous avatar of Kamal Haasan, who brings a dark vibrance to his character, making us question his motives and what he truly has in store. With actors like Shobana and Saswata Chatterjee making their presence known, the musical expertise of Santhosh Narayanan truly elevates the trailer’s impact, increasing our anticipation for what is to come.

Advertisement

More about Kalki 2898 AD

In addition to Prabhas, the ensemble cast of the movie also features Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Apart from the lead actors, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and other notable actors have significant roles in the ensemble cast.

Nag Ashwin authored and directed the film, which was produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, a C. Aswini Dutt production. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the soundtrack for the upcoming sci-fi thriller. Kalki 2898 AD is all geared up to hit the big screens with its magnificent presence on June 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: Here's when and where you can watch Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD's release trailer