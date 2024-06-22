Kalki 2898 AD release trailer takes Tollywood by storm; SS Rajamouli, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Vijay Deverakonda REACT

Most promotional material or content pieces from the Kalki 2898 AD team have been impressive; the latest release trailer has undoubtedly created the maximum hype. With the whole world talking about it, let us look at what some maverick artists from Telugu cinema have to say about it.

Vijay Deverakonda calls the Kalki trailer next-level

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shares a close relationship with Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies, took to his X (formerly Twitter) to heap praises on the Kalki 2898 AD trailer, calling it epic. He wrote, “This is epic (fire emoji). Next level. My mind is blown.”

The actor’s tweet has also raised further speculations regarding a possible cameo appearance in the film. Many fan theories have emerged online stating that the actor might potentially be playing the role of Arjuna during the Mahabharat flashback episodes. With only a few days left before the film’s release, the excitement is unreal.

See the actor’s tweet:

Vijay has featured in both of Nag Ashwin’s previous films, Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati, where the actor played significant characters. Coincidentally, both films were produced under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

SS Rajamouli calls it a power-packed trailer

The man, the myth, the legend himself, SS Rajamouli, reacted to the trailer on X. Check out his reaction below.

See SS Rajamouli’s tweet:

“Power-packed trailer it is. It sets the right tone and mood to watch the film FDFS (First Day First Show)”.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says FDFS ‘pakka’ after watching the trailer

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for films like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his unfiltered thoughts on the trailer.

See Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s tweet here:

“Superb trailer (three clapping emojis) Saw it three times. This is definitely a very new world and a very new experience. FDFS (First Day First Show) pakka (for sure).”

He concluded his tweet by tagging the film’s director, Nag Ashwin, saying, “Time to party Nag Ashwin.”

Like his Arjun Reddy partner, Sandeep also shares a cordial relationship with Nag and Vyjayanthi. Sandeep, of course, essayed the role of Vedantam Raghavaiah Garu in the biopic of actress Savitri.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi actioner starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and a plethora of other talented actors. The film is also expected to have cameos from Dulquer Salmaan, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, and Mrunal Thakur. The dots, again, connect back to Vyjayanthi Movies.

Kalki 2898 AD will be released in theatres on June 27, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

