Kalki 2898 AD sequel: Deepika Padukone out, Sai Pallavi in for Prabhas, Nag Ashwin's film?

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel was the talk of the town for a long while. With the lead actress deciding to pick her personal life and 8-hour shift over the demanding working schedule for films, the audiences have been curious about which actress will replace her. Recently, Amaran star Sai Pallavi was reported to have joined the talks as the female lead of the project, but was brushed off as speculation. On February 3, 2026, an HTCity report revealed that the makers are indeed considering the 33-year-old for the role of SUM-80.

Sai Pallavi strong frontrunner for the role of SUM-80 in Kalki 2

After much chatter around the casting of the new SUM-80 in the upcoming sequel of the 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD, it seems Sai Pallavi may end up taking the trophy. This Tuesday, officials close to the development of the project have revealed that she has been involved in the casting process. They said, “Nothing has been finalised yet. But yes, the makers are looking at Sai to play SUM-80 after Deepika’s exit. They think she’ll be a perfect fit for the role.”

However, there seems to be little truth behind the speculation that it was director Nag Ashwin who had locked her for the role. Makers added, “All these are just rumours because nothing has been finalised yet. Please wait for official confirmation.”

Meanwhile, SUM-80 is the prime lab subject of the film set in a dystopian future, who is pregnant and tries to escape the Complex. The first film boasted an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Following its successful run at the Box Office, earning over Rs. 1000 crore and breaking records, the excitement for the sequel was at an all-time high until the leading lady decided to step away from the project.

It has been reported that the makers and Deepika Padukone parted ways over the actress’s demand for sticking to an 8-hour shift on sets and her requirements for her team.

