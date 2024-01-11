Kalki 2898 AD Teaser gets certified; Prabhas-Deepika Padukone film promo to release over Sankranthi holidays

Prabhas is among the most loved Tollywood actors and post the release of Baahubali, he has become a household name in the whole of India. His films are waited for with baited breaths by fans as well as film enthusiasts who are a sucker for larger than life cinema. Just 20 days post the release of Salaar, Prabhas fans have yet another exciting news to rejoice over.

Kalki 2898 AD Teaser Gets Certified With A Length Of 1 Minute And 23 Seconds

The big news is that Kalki 2898 AD teaser has been certified by the censor board. The teaser length mentioned in the censor description is 1 minute and 23 seconds. The big-budget science-fiction film directed by Nag Ashwin was expected to release in Sankranthi 2024 but due to heavy post-production work, the film was pushed to a later date.

Kalki 2898 AD Teaser Is Expected To Drop Over The Sankranthi Holidays

To keep fans invested in the ensemble and to make their Sankranthis delightful, the makers have planned to release the first teaser of Kalki 2898 AD over the Sankranthi holidays. Apart from Prabhas who spearheads the ensemble, there are massive stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone also part of it. It is undoubtedly the most ambitious project undertaken by the Indian Film Industry and the success of the same will require not just traditional but also non-traditional film viewers to come out in hordes.

Have a look at the Teaser certification certificate shared by an X user (Formerly known as Twitter)

The Makers Of Kalki 2898 AD Are Aggressively Marketing Their Film

The producers Vyjayanti Movies have so far been very aggressive with the promotions of the Sci-Fi film. They promoted the film in the Comic Con that happened in USA last year. The occasion was graced by director Nag Ashwin and of course Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Apart from the on-ground publicity of the film, it has largely been advertised on social media with every special occasion being capitalised to share a unit of the magnum opus.

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone And Kamal Haasan Have A Host Of Other Releases Apart From Kalki 2898 AD

The world looks forward to the release of Kalki 2898 AD. Apart from this film, Prabhas will be seen in a horror-comedy film directed by director Maruthi and Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Deepika Padukone gears up for Fighter in just a couple of weeks and it is to be seen what she works on next. Kamal Haasan is loaded with a lot of work. He has Indian 2 and Indian 3 which shall release over 2024. Apart from that, he is in Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam. If that isn't enough, he will be seen in a few films from the Lokesh Cinematic Universe as well, where he will continue to essay the role of Vikram.

How excited are you for Kalki 2898 AD?

