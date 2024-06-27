Kalki 2898 AD: Teja Sajja’s Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma praises Nag Ashwin's film, calls it ‘spectacular blockbuster’

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, the most anticipated release from the Telugu industry has successfully hit the theatres. The film is getting huge appreciation and praiseworthy responses from renowned critics and movie lovers. Nag Ashwin's spectacular vision in which he has presented Kalki, and especially the cameo appearances of many renowned personalities have floored everyone.

Now, Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma has also joined the Kalki mania as he praised Nag's vision post watching it. Have a look!

Prasanth Varma’s praiseworthy response for Kalki 2898 AD

Prasanth took to his Instagram handle to share an unseen picture with Nag Ashwin and wrote, “#Kalki2898AD is a spectacular blockbuster! @nag_ashwin What a vision. @actorprabhas Garu is the true Pan World star.”

Soon after Prasanth’s post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and praised both directors for their successful ventures.

A user wrote, “Boys after giving 2 biggest blockbusters of this year.” Another one wrote, “Future directors of Telugu and the Indian Cinema.” One user also wrote, “Gems found by Telugu film Industry.”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are among the ensemble cast members of the science fiction film.

The narrative includes notable performances by Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, Brahmanandam, and other actors in addition to the main protagonists.

Advertisement

Santhosh Narayanan wrote the soundtrack for the science fiction thriller. C. Aswini Dutt's company, Vyjayanthi Movies, has bankrolled the film.

The much anticipated Nag Ashwin film eventually hit the big screens on June 27, 2024, sending fans and film fraternities into a frenzy.

More about Hanu-Man

It's the story of Hanumanthu, a teenage robber who finds an ancient stone that gives him the powers of Lord Hanu-Man. The film is set in the fictional country of Anjanadri.

In addition to Teja Sajja, the movie features notable performances by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and other actors.

The film was released theatrically on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranthi on January 12, 2024, and created a huge sensation among cinema lovers and at the box office as well. The mythological thriller is currently streaming on Zee5 in Telugu language with English subtitles.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kalki 2898 AD: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's son Akira snapped at theater in stylish Kalki hoodie with mother Renu Desai