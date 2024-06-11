Kalki 2898 AD Trailer: Here’s what Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Rana Daggubati have to say about Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer

Not just fans of the film, even celebrities cannot stop singing praises about Kalki 2898 AD trailer. The multi-star cast film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deeoika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and more is one of the most anticipated projects which is all set to hit the theaters in 2024.

The makers recently unveiled the most awaited trailer of film and it has been confirmed that Nag Ashwin's cinematic vision is going to create a different space for the sci-fi flicks. Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Rana Daggubati and more have reacted to the film’s trailer.

Vijay Deverakonda REACTS on Kalki 2898 AD trailer

After the trailer, Vijay was the first one to express excitement for the next big thing in Indian Cinema. The actor took to his social media platform X and shared the Telugu trailer of the flick and wrote, “Kalkiiiiiiii. This June 27th witness something special, i cannot wait! So many favourites coming together - rarely in cinematic history does a movie and team pull off something like this.”

For the unversed, it has been speculated that Vijay Deverakonda is going to play a special cameo appearance in the Nag Ashwin directorial.

Nani’s heartwarming wishes for Nag Ashwin's vision

Nani took to his Instagram story section, shared the trailer link of the film, and wrote, “This dreamer @nagashwin is clearly dreaming big.”

Check out Nani's Instagram story

Siddharth and his fiance Aditi Rao Hydari on Kalki 2898 AD trailer

Siddharth also took to his Instagram story section and shared the post of makers and wrote, “#kalki2898ad Something sensational. Please watch the trailer. Giant salute to @nagashwin and his Army. Kamal sir and Prabhas.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Siddharth also shared another collage featuring Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan in his charismatic avatar from Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, and Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Thug Life. The actor wrote, “Never Before. Never Again. Kamal Haasan.”

On the other hand, Siddharth's fiancee Aditi Rao Hydari shared the trailer link on her Instagram story section and wrote, “This is epic.” and added some heart emojis for team Kalki 2898 AD.

Check out Siddharth and Aditi's Instagram story

Rana Daggubati's expresses excitement for Kalki 2898 AD

Rana Daggubati also took to his Instagram story section and shared a full-length picture of Prabhas' poster and wrote, “Nagi my man. What a world.”

After the much-awaited trailer it looked a bit inspired by Mad Max: Fury Road, Dune, and 2001 sci-fi thriller Epoch, fans cannot wait to witness Kalki 2898 AD on big screens on June 27, 2024.