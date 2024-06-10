Kalki 2898 AD trailer OUT: Prabhas stars in a VFX-rich dystopian fantasy with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika stealing everyone’s attention

After much waiting, the makers of Prabhas’ upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD have finally arrived, directed by Nag Ashwin. The dystopian sci-fi fantasy flick is set in a futuristic setting with the makers aiming for a VFX-rich setup.

The film also features Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama with Deepika Padukone playing a crucial role in the movie alongside him. The trailer also shows a glimpse of Kamal Haasan with the film slated to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024.

Check out Kalki 2898 AD’s trailer here: