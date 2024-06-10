Kalki 2898 AD trailer OUT: Prabhas stars in a VFX-rich dystopian fantasy with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika stealing everyone’s attention

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD officially unveiled the trailer for the dystopian sci-fi flick starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

By Goutham S
Published on Jun 10, 2024  |  07:30 PM IST |  574
Kalki 2898 AD trailer OUT: Prabhas, Big B & Deepika set to save the world from end of time
Kalki 2898 AD trailer OUT: Prabhas, Big B & Deepika set to save the world from end of time (PC: Vyjayanthi Network, YouTube)

After much waiting, the makers of Prabhas’ upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD have finally arrived, directed by Nag Ashwin. The dystopian sci-fi fantasy flick is set in a futuristic setting with the makers aiming for a VFX-rich setup.

The film also features Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama with Deepika Padukone playing a crucial role in the movie alongside him. The trailer also shows a glimpse of Kamal Haasan with the film slated to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024.

Check out Kalki 2898 AD’s trailer here:


Credits: YouTube (Vyjayanthi Network)
