Kalki 2898 AD trailer OUT: Prabhas stars in a VFX-rich dystopian fantasy with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika stealing everyone’s attention
The makers of Kalki 2898 AD officially unveiled the trailer for the dystopian sci-fi flick starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.
After much waiting, the makers of Prabhas’ upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD have finally arrived, directed by Nag Ashwin. The dystopian sci-fi fantasy flick is set in a futuristic setting with the makers aiming for a VFX-rich setup.
The film also features Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama with Deepika Padukone playing a crucial role in the movie alongside him. The trailer also shows a glimpse of Kamal Haasan with the film slated to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024.