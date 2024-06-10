Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Reactions: Here's what netizens have to say about Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer

Kalki 2898 is phenomenally one of the most important films that will be coming out in 2024. The Prabhas starrer has already been a giant excitement for many cinema lovers, especially for sci-fi lovers who have always admired the genre in its perfect form.

Meanwhile, the makers have officially launched the trailer of the biggest sci-fi venture and social media is currently on the brink of getting crashed as the fans can’t keep calm. Have a look!

Check out the reactions of some users on Kalki 2898 AD trailer

Soon after the trailer went online, within a few minutes social media was flooded with enormous reactions. A user took to X and wrote, “Ohhh My Goddd… What A Trailer Man.........This Looks So Good........Especially @SrBachchan sir gonna still the show.. AND @ikamalhaasan sir YOU ARE A LEGEND. #PRABHAS love you Darling.”

Another one wrote, “Pushing the limits of Indian Cinema @nagashwin7 Can’t wait!! #Kalki2898AD.” One user, who was not satisfied with the trailer and VFX quality of Kalki 2898 AD wrote, “The trailer looked messy. Concept and Visuals chaaala bagunnai but aa city, background buildings di image clarity or VFX I am not sure but mottam edo teda tedaga anpistundi like maska maska ga undi. Prabhas looks bagunnai !”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone are the pillars of this sci-fi thriller’s star power. In addition to the lead actors, a host of versatile actors such as Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others are part of the ensemble cast.

The movie, which is being produced by C. Aswini Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies, has been written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The upcoming science fiction thriller's soundtrack is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

On June 27, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD will hit the big screens to mark the strongest impact in the history of Indian Cinema.

