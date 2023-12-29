Kalki 2898 AD trailer update: Nag Ashwin spills beans about Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer

Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD, is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated upcoming films. The film, which features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, is touted as an epic science fiction film.

The film, announced over three years back, has created a lot of buzz, especially after its title was released at the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con, along with its teaser. In the latest update, the film’s director, Nag Ashwin, revealed the release date of its trailer during an interaction with students at a college event.

Nag Ashwin reveals Kalki 2898 AD’s trailer will be released in 93 days

During the event, an enthusiastic fan questioned the filmmaker about the trailer release date of the upcoming film. The director thought for a second and replied that it would be released in 93 days. However, he quickly admitted that he was just making the date up and it was not an official one. Nonetheless, if Nag Ashwin’s word holds true, then Kalki 2898 AD’s trailer will be released on the 31st of March 2024, which happens to be a Sunday as well.

What we know about Kalki 2898 AD so far

Kalki 2898 AD marks the fourth directorial venture of Nag Ashwin after Yevade Subramanyam, Mahanati, and X-Life (a segment from the anthology film Pitta Kathalu). As mentioned earlier, the film was announced in 2020 with the working title Project K, and it was also revealed that Prabhas would be essaying the lead role.

It was also mentioned that Project K would be a science fiction film. Later on, the makers announced that the Baahubali actor would be joined by an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Pasupathy, and many more in prominent roles. The film’s teaser trailer, released earlier this year, gave a basic glimpse of what could be expected from the upcoming movie and garnered positive responses from the audience.

The film is bankrolled by C Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, while Santhosh Narayanan will be composing the music for the film. Serbian cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic cranks the camera for the movie, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has been roped in as the film’s editor. The film is expected to hit the silver screens in 2024.

