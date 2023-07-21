Kalki 2898 AD: What does SS Rajamouli think about Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer?

Kalki 2898 has finally had its Comic-Con debut. In a truly historic feat, the Nag Ashwin directorial became the first Indian movie ever to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con. The film, which was tentatively titled Project K, got a new name at the event. Not just that, but the first glimpse of the film was also released at Comic-Con.

Fans and people from the film field have congratulated the team of Kalki 2898 on this historical event. Many, like Vijay Deverakonda, took to their social media handles and expressed their happiness regarding the big achievement. Now, SS Rajamouli has come out in support of the film and its vision.

SS Rajamouli congratulates Nag Ashwin on being successful in the difficult task of creating an authentic futuristic movie

SS Rajamouli is all praise for Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 and his darling Prabhas

SS Rajamouli was all praise for Kalki 2898. Being a filmmaker himself who has pushed boundaries and created larger-than-life films, it was no surprise that he came in support of Nag Ashwin’s vision. Rajamouli lauded Nag Ashwin's vision and let everyone know that what the Mahanati director is doing with Kalki 2898 is actually very difficult.

Rajamouli tweeted, "Great job Nagi and Vyjayanthi movies. Creating an authentic futuristic movie is such a difficult task and you guys made it possible..Darling looks smashing.. Only one question remains... Release date… #Kalki2898AD" The director also gave a special shoutout to his Baahubali, Prabhas. The Maryada Ramanna director concluded that Prabhas looked smashing in the first glimpse.

Also, it has to be said that it was truly great to see someone who dreamed big and was successful in his execution praise a comparatively newer director. Of course, everyone knows that Rajamouli is in some way responsible for many makers dreaming big and not limiting their vision just because of the unavailability of budgets.

With his last few films, Rajamouli has been aiming bigger and bigger. Therefore, it will be interesting to see what he does next with Mahesh Babu. This will also mark their first collaboration with each other.

