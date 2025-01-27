Kalki 2898 AD: When will Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan starrer’s sequel release? Nag Ashwin REVEALS

Kalki 2898 AD was one such release of 2024 that unlocked a new horizon for Telugu films. The epic science fiction film directed by Nag Ashwin featured an ensemble star cast of some of the biggest names from Indian cinema. Buzz about its sequel has been doing the rounds for some time now. And recently, the filmmaker shed some clarity on the matter.

As per Koimoi, Nag Ashwin, in an uncredited interview recently, has spilled some beans on when audiences are likely to catch the second installment of Kalki 2898AD. He mentioned that the script work for the sequel is completed.

However, the shooting has not commenced yet, since the stars are yet to assign bulk dates for the movie. Thus, the filming can only begin by the middle of this year, and the project will only be released towards the end of 2026.

But he added that this too was a tentative schedule since nearly all actors have impending projects, especially Prabhas, who has multiple films lined up.

Well, Prabhas seems to have a busy work front at the moment, as he has too many projects panned out. The actor who is currently working on Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji also has Maruthi’s The Raja Saab up next.

Meanwhile, he will also be shooting with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit as well as the sequel Salaar 2 with Prashanth Neel.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan has his hands full with the movie Thug Life, along with Indian 3 and KH237. Besides him, Amitabh Bachchan too is busy with his hectic film schedule, while Deepika Padukone is on a hiatus, post the birth of her daughter, Dua.

Coming back to the Nag Ashwin directorial recently got premiered in Japan, opening to a massive box office collection.

