Kalki 2898 AD’s Mahabharata parts pay tribute to Rajamouli, MM Keeravani’s work in Baahubali; Santhosh Narayanan reveals how

Legendary filmmaker Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli aka SS Rajamouli and Academy Award-winning music composer MM Keeravaani's camaraderie brought Indian film music to a global audience. They have showcased the talent and creativity present in Indian cinema.

Their collaboration has resulted in several memorable movies, culminating in international recognition with the Oscar win for Naatu Naatu from the film RRR, which inspired many across the country.

Renowned music composer Santhosh Narayanan, gearing up for his much-awaited Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s release, revealed an interesting anecdote about the film's music. Nag Ashwin's directorial adds an extra layer of excitement to this futuristic mythological epic.

Jigarthanda DoubleX composer, Santhosh Narayanan, revealed that the music for Ashwathama's sequences in Kalki 2898 AD's Mahabharata segment pays homage to the legendary duo SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani’s epic blockbusters, Magadheera and Baahubali.

The Dasara music composer mentioned, “My music for Kalki 2898 AD's Mahabharata parts is a tribute to Rajamouli and MMKeeravaani's work in films such as Magadheera and Baahubali.”

More about Santhosh Narayanan

The Jagame Thandhiram composer has several exciting projects lined up, including Suriya 44, Andhagan, and Vaazhai.

Suriya 44, the upcoming Tamil flick directed by Pizza and Petta fame Karthik Subbaraj, features a star-studded cast including Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Karunakaran, Joju George, and others.

Thiagarajan's Tamil crime thriller Andhagan, written and directed by him, boasts an ensemble cast including Prashanth, Karthik, Simran, Yogi Babu, Priya Anand, Samuthirakani, and others.

Advertisement

Everything you need to know about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD futuristic mythological sci-fi film directed by Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin. The film boasts an exciting ensemble cast including Rebel star Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Pasupathy, and many more renowned and talented actors.

The big-budget film has generated huge buzz in North America, alongside multiple big cities across India in terms of booking, with more than 200,000 tickets booked in advance within 24 hours.

In addition to the trailers for Kalki 2898 AD and Bhairava Anthem, the animated series B&B: Bujji and Bhairava on Prime Video has also doubled the excitement surrounding the film.

Kalki 2898 AD is set to hit big screens on June 27, 2024, in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kalki 2898 AD theme takes over Lord Krishna’s birthplace, featuring noteworthy lyrics and beautiful visuals