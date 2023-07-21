Kalki 2898: Prabhas' first look deleted and replaced with new changes after backlash from netizens

Prabhas' first look from his upcoming film Project K, which is now titled Kaliki 2898 AD, was released on Wednesday. However, the first look failed to stand up to the expectations and received a severe backlash from audiences. The actor's look and VFX was heavily trolled again. Amid the backlash, the makers removed the first look and replaced it with a new poster.

The makers replaced the first look of Prabhas from Project K with a new poster with slight changes. In the first look, the actor features a top bun with a fully armed, robotic-looking body. He is seen looking directly at the camera, with the caption 'What is Project K' in the background. However, in the replaced poster, the actor looks a bit brighter and the background has a few changes too.

Several called out the makers for poor first amid huge expectations set among the audiences. A few also that fan made posters were much better than the first look of Kaliki 2829 AD.

As soon as netizens noticed that the first poster of Prabhas was deleted, several reacted on Twitter. "A user wrote, They deleted the old pic from their timeline. Now, this one looks much better. The neck is a bit visible, making it look real, unlike the previous in which it looked like the face was superimposed."

Prabhas' new poster from Kaliki 2898 AD shared by makers after deleting first look

Kaliki 2829 AD title and teaser launch at San Deigo Comic-Con

The makers revealed the official title of the Nag Ashwin directorial with the highly promising Project K glimpse video, which was launched at the prestigious San Deigo Comic-Con event and simultaneously on social media. Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, director Nag Ashwin and the team were present at the launch event. The Project K glimpse suggests that the movie revolves around a unique subject where the future meets unexplored concepts of Hindu mythology - as the title suggests - Lord Vishnu's 10th avatar, Kalki.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this sci-fi thriller is being made on a huge budget of around Rs 500 crores and is said to be one of the highest-budgeted movies ever in Indian cinema. The film stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles. Kamal Haasan is playing the role of antagonist in the pan-Indian film. Kalki will hit theaters worldwide on January 12, 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

ALSO READ: Project K is now titled Kalki 2898 AD; Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s film promises futuristic movie experience