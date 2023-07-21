Kalki 2989 AD: Did you spot Kamal Haasan in the first glimpse of Prabhas starrer? Check out

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's pan-Indian project is titled Kalki 2898 AD. The title and teaser of the film was launched at the San Diego Comic-Con event in the US. The teaser promises a never seen cinematic visual treat for audiences. The video also featured the star-studded cast except for Kamal Haasan.

Along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, senior actor Pasupathi, and several other prominent cast members of Project K aka Kalki, 2898 AD make quick appearances in the first glimpse video. Only Kamal Haasan, who plays the lead antagonist, wasn't visible in the video. During the event, when asked why Kamal Haasan wasn't in the teaser, the director said he is but nobody knows.

During the interaction, Rana Daggubati said, "Where is Kamal Haasan sir in the teaser"? Nag Ashwin replied, "Sir is there throughout the teaser, but you don't know". This response has left fans super curious and excited. Several netizens rewatched the glimpse video to see if they missed anything.

Kalki 2898 AD grand title and teaser launch

After the teaser launch, the team of Kalki interacted with the media at the event and several videos and photos went viral. Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, director Nag Ashwin and the team were present at the launch event. Amitabh Bachchan, who couldn’t attend in person, joined the event via video call.

The Project K glimpse suggests that the movie revolves around a unique subject where the future meets unexplored concepts of Hindu mythology - as the title suggests - Lord Vishnu's 10th avatar, Kalki. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this sci-fi thriller is being made on a huge budget of around Rs 500 crores and is said to be one of the highest-budgeted movies ever in Indian cinema.

Disha Patani essay the other pivotal roles in Project K. Santhosh Narayanan composes the songs and original score. The rest of the star cast and technical crew are expected to be revealed soon.

