Kalki AD 2898: Nag Ashwin lauds Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas for their humility

One of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024, Kalki AD 2898, boasts a stellar cast and promises a stunning visual spectacle. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film brings together Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Nag Ashwin recently shared his insights on working with the actors (Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan) at a panel discussion during a fest that was held in Bombay. He lauded their humility, stating, "All the actors in the film are incredibly humble, which makes a director's job remarkably easy."

While acknowledging the challenges of creating a VFX-heavy film in India, Ashwin expressed optimism about the growing capabilities, "Crafting a VFX-intensive film in India is undoubtedly challenging. However, we are witnessing improvements, and we are very close to achieving our vision."

Kalki AD 2898 made a grand splash at Comic Con USA earlier this year, featuring the entire star cast alongside Ashwin and producers Ashwini Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt. The film is slated for a pan-India release in 2024, generating widespread excitement among fans across the nation.

Upcoming Projects for Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan

Prabhas next project is with Maruthi, known for his comedic touch, who has penned a captivating script for Prabhas that perfectly showcases his acting range. The film is bankrolled by UV Creations, with cast and crew still kept under wraps. Fans eagerly await the first glimpse and official title reveal, expected on Pongal Day in 2024.

Kamal Haasan also has a packed slate for the coming year. He stars in the highly anticipated sci-fi film Kalki AD 2898. Additionally, he will reprise his iconic role in Indian 2, the sequel to the 1997 film. He is also preparing for KH233, a military action film directed by H Vinoth.

Further on Haasan's horizon is the collaboration with Mani Ratnam, titled Thug Life. The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International alongside Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies.

Amitabh Bachchan, after the recent performance in the dystopian action film Ganapath, will be next seen alongside Prabhas in Kalki AD 2898. He is also reuniting with Rajinikanth for the Tamil film Vettaiyan, marking their first collaboration since the 1990s film Hum. Additionally, Big B continues his successful stint as the host of the popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

