Kalyan Ram’s next announced on his 43rd birthday with director KV Guhan; Makers reveal the poster

On the occasion of Kalyan Ram’s 43rd birthday, his new movie was announced and is being tentatively referred to as #NKR20. K.V. Guhan is directing the movie.

Hailing from the great Nandamuri clan, Kalyan Ram has made a path for himself over the years and became one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. Today, the actor is celebrating his 43rd birthday and social media is filled with wishes from celebs and fans. On that note, his new movie has been announced this morning. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's next movie will be tentatively referred to as #NKR20 until the official title is announced.

Popular producer Dil Raju will be bankrolling the movie under Sri Venkateswara Creations. K. V. Guhan, previously with Kalyan Ram again on their previous successful venture 118, will be helming #NKR20. The makers took to Twitter to announce the movie and also shared a poster, where a police crime scene tag is being visible. The makers wrote in the tweet, “Wishing @NandamuriKalyan a very Happy Birthday! Happy to announce our film with him. We are bringing back the hit combination of @NandamuriKalyan & @KVGuhan with #NKR20 More updates soon. @SVC_Official #HappyBirthdayNKR (sic).” Check out the announcement below:

Wishing @NandamuriKalyan a very Happy Birthday!

Happy to announce our film with him. We are bringing back the hit combination of @NandamuriKalyan & @KVGuhan with #NKR20

More updates soon.@SVC_Official#HappyBirthdayNKR pic.twitter.com/sQO312BQzd — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) July 5, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kalyan Ram is currently working on the epic periodic drama Bimbisara directed by Mallidi Vashist. Kalyan Ram is producing this movie under his banner NTR Arts. Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon are the leading ladies. Kalyan Ram is also working on a movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner directed by Rajendra Reddy tentatively titled NKR19. Ghibran is the music composer and Soundar Rajan is the cinematographer. Further details will be unveiled soon.

