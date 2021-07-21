Kalyana Vaibhogam completes 1100 episodes; To engage the audience with new storyline

Kalyana Vaibhogam, one of the most popular daily soaps in Telugu, has completed 1100 episodes recently and became longest-running daily soaps. The channel airing the show, ZEE Telugu and lead actors Meghna Lokesh, Rajeev Ravinchandra and others are celebrating the milestone in a big way. The channel released a video, where they thanked fans for their love and support. Fans also congratulated the team of Kalyana Vaibhogam on this special occasion. Kalyana Vaibhogam show has taken a 12-year leap after they bid adieu to the lovely couple Jai-Manga.

The show which repeatedly wins the hearts of Telugu audiences will soon introduce new characters in its plot to engage the viewers. According to the new story-line, the leads of the show progress to a new degree where Jai’s family wait for the return of their granddaughter Divya from the USA. Nitya (Meghna Lokesh), the antagonist of the show, is released from jail, while Divya – the character who is also played by Meghna Lokesh searches for her lost brother Abhi.

However, she comes across Siddhartha and Sreekar who both claim to be her brother Abhi. At this juncture, how Divya leads her path and finds out about her real brother; what further trouble Nitya brings in the lives of Divya and the real Abhi, ensure to keep the audiences at the edge of their seats. The new storyline is set to attract the audience with the TRPs increasing of the show. Kalyana Vaibhogam will be aired from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 pm.