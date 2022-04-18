Kalyani Priyadarshan and BFFs Keerthy Suresh, Pranav Mohanlal make the best trio in goofy pics

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Instagram feed tells enough of her best friends. There's no point in guessing. However, today, the actress interacted with fans in a Q/A session and revealed her BFFs along with super cute yet goofy pics. When as fans asked who are her best friends in the film industry, she immediately shared pics with Keerthy Suresh and Pranav Mohanlal and called them her best friends.

Kalyani shared a collage pic with Keerthy Suresh twinning in casual attire and Pranav Mohanlal in the bunny pose. The Mahanti beauty also reshared the pic on her Instagram story.

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Keerthy Suresh have been friends ever since they were little girls. The duo grew into best buddies. Kalyani and Pranav are best friends too. The young actors have grown up together in Chennai, and their fathers Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are best buddies. Pranav's mother Suchitra Mohanlal and Kalyani's actress mom Lissy also share a great friendship. Often rumours of the duo being in a relationship popped up on social media. However, Kalyani and their families have always that they are just friends.

Meanwhile, on the work from, Kalyani Priyadarshan was last seen in a film titled Hridyam along with Pranav Mohanlal. The romantic film hit the right chord among audiences and received great reviews. Karen Johar's Dharma Productions along with Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to Hridayam to remake in Hindi.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh revisits her Spain diaries, shares some mesmerizing throwback PICS from the vacay