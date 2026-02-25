Kalyani Priyadarshan celebrates her ‘favorite love story' as she attends Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s Haldi and Sangeet

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, ushering in a new chapter in their lives. As the wedding celebrations and festivities begin, Lokah fame Kalyani Priyadarshan was spotted at the wedding venue.

VIROSH Wedding: Kalyani Priyadarshan joins in on Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s marriage celebrations

Taking to her social media handle, Kalyani Priyadarshan shared pictures of herself from the pre-wedding festivities. In one post, the actress was seen in a glamorous black saree and wrote, “Last night. To celebrate my favorite love story.”

In more recent pictures, the actress was seen celebrating the haldi ceremony and was all dressed up for the wedding eve celebrations.

See the pictures here:

VIROSH Wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot soon and were recently spotted arriving in Udaipur. The duo reportedly hosted a celebratory evening for their friends.

Recently, the priests for the wedding reportedly arrived at the venue. As only family members and close friends are attending the ceremony, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was seen arriving for the celebrations. Visuals from their sangeet ceremony have also surfaced on the internet, with the couple seen arriving hand in hand.

As per reports, Rashmika and Vijay are set to enter wedlock at the auspicious muhurat time of 8 am. The couple will reportedly honor both their roots by hosting two traditional wedding ceremonies, a Telugu-style wedding and a Coorg-style wedding.

Reports further suggest that, apart from Kalyani, celebrities such as Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, and Ashika Ranganath have arrived in Udaipur to be part of the couple’s big day.

After years of dating rumors, Vijay and Rashmika made their relationship official through posts on their social media handles. The couple revealed their wedding hashtag, “VIROSH,” expressing their love and gratitude to fans and well-wishers.

For those unaware, Vijay and Rashmika have been dating for several years. Now, the couple is set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 26, with a reception expected to take place in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.

