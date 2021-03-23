Kalyani Priyadarshan gets emotional as her father & brother win big for Marakkar at 67th National Film Awards

Mohanlal starrer Marakkar has won three National Film Awards — Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects and Best Costume Design.

Kalyani Priyadarshan is super proud of her brother Siddharth and father Priyadarshan as they bagged National Film Awards for Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Mohanlal’s unreleased film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham won the 'Best Feature Film' at the 67th National Film Awards and for 'Best Visual Effects by Siddharth. Kalyani took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note as the father-son duo grabbed National Awards. She also shared a few videos on her Instagram story that showed her father Priyadarshan busy taking up calls throughout the day.

She wrote on Instagram, "Incredibly big day! Apart from everyone else who is like family to me that are a part of Marakkar ... It’s the first time all 3 of us came together for a film and it means the world to see it being recognized in this way. Words can’t describe what this project meant to me... so proud and happy. 3 years since my dad started this journey...I cried when I found out ngl."

In the other picture Kalyani who is also a part of the magnum opus historical war drama, wrote, "Soooo soooo proud of my two main men! (Left) Best Special Effects..(Right) Best Feature Film..Theo is proud too."

Set in the 16th century, the film tells the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham also features Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu in supporting roles.

