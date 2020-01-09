Kalyani Priyadarshan has the most sweetest thing say about Keerthy Suresh’s national award; Check it out

Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan lauded Keerthy Suresh after the actor and her childhood friend won the National Award for her role in the biopic of veteran actor Savithri.

It is well known that Kalyani Priyadarshan and Keerthy Suresh have been friends ever since they were little girls. Though they both have chosen to become actors, Keerthy started her career with a Malayalam film and then branched out to other South Indian languages. Kalyani on the other hand, started her career with a Kollywood movie. No matter what, they have always been there for each other to celebrate each other’s successes. After Keerthy Suresh won the National Award for the Best Actress last year for her role in Mahanati, Kalyaniis all praises for the star.

Talking to The Times Of India in an interview, Kalyani said, “I was incredibly proud. She’s one of the youngest actresses to get the award and that itself is amazing. It’s also incredibly funny because I was telling someone who was along with her that Mahanati’s role had the potential to get her the award. She had some much scope to perform compared to others in the category.”

On the work front, Kalyani Priyadarshan was last seen in Siva Karthikeyan’s Hero. She played the female lead in the film, which was directed by Irumbu Thirai famed director PS Mithran. Keerthy Suresh will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Rajinikanth in his next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. The film is directed by Siruthai Siva and bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

