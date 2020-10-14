Kalyani Priyadarshan pens a heartfelt note as Brinda master wins Kerala State Film Award

As Brinda master won Kerala State Film Award, Kalyani congratulated her and also shared a still from the song ahead of the film's commercial release.

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan penned a heartfelt note as Brinda master won Kerala State Film Award for the film, Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. Brinda won the best choreographer award for the film that is yet to hit the screens. Directed and co-written by Priyadarshan, Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham also has Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan among other actors. As Brinda master won Kerala State Film Award, Kalyani congratulated her and also shared a still from the song ahead of the film's commercial release.

The actress wrote on Instagram, "Ahead of the film’s commercial release you’ve already managed to win hearts and awards @brinda_gopal Master. All my love and thanks to you for giving this beautiful song it’s the visual soul. Can’t wait for people to see it. Always an honor to work with you. Congratulations for your FOURTH Kerala State Award." The young actress also congratulated her brother Sidharth Priyadarshan for bagging the special jury award in VFX category for the same film.

She wrote on Instagram, "The non-cool Priyadarshan sibling just won the Kerala State Film Award for VFX ! SIDHARTH PRIYADARSHAN Congratulations bro. Although I think I deserve this cuz I was the one who always looked at your computer and gave my approval of whether something looked real or not (sic)."

Feeling humble and blessed to be bestowed the Kerala State award for the fourth time. My sincere thanks to my mentor Priyadarshan sir, cameraman Thiru, beautiful Kalyani Priyadarshan, the smart and dashing Pranav Mohanlal, @kalyanipriyan @priyandarshan @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/BnjNkwSYRc — Brindha Gopal (@BrindhaGopal1) October 13, 2020

