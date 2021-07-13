Kalyani Priyadarshan’s FIRST LOOK from the Pranav Mohanlal starrer Hridayam released; Opens up about her role

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Hridayam shared the first look poster of Kalyani Priyadarshan and it is currently trending on social media platforms.

Kalyani Priyadarshan is a gorgeous actress well known for her works in Telugu,Tamil and Malayalam industry. She is the daughter of prominent filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy. Kalyani marked her debut with Hello (2017) opposite Akhil. Following the success, she acted in successful movies like Chitralahari, Hero, Varane Avashyamund, Ranarangam and others. Kalyani will be seen next in the upcoming malayalam film Hridayam, co-starring Pranav Mohanlal, son of Mohanlal. Recently, the makers released the first look poster of Kalyani and it is currently trending on special media.

The promising first look was released by superstar Mohanlal, on his official social media handles. In the first look poster, the young actress looks ethereal in the traditional off-white saree and green blouse. Kalyani also shared the first look poster on her special media and wrote, "This girl, she has nothing but love to give.. by far the happiest I've ever been while playing a character... Hridayam...."

Also Read: Malik's Theerame Song: Witness Fahadh Faasil's beautiful love journey in this soulful track

Hridayam is helmed by popular filmmaker-musician Vineeth Sreenivasan, who is making a comeback after a long gap. The film also stars Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The film has 15 tracks and most of them are crooned by some popular playback singers including Hesham Abdul Wahab, KS Chithra, Mohammed Maqbool Mansoor, Sachin Warrier, Job Kurian, Unni Menon, and Aravind Venugopal. Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Darshana Rajendran too are lending their voices for two songs in the film. Hridayam is bankrolled by Vishak Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas, under the banner Merryland Cinemas.

Credits :Kalyani Priyadarshi Instagram

Share your comment ×