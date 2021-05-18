Kalyani Priyadarshan watches Dhanush starrer Karnan at home: I felt disturbed, intrigued & amazed at same time

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan shared that she was disappointed on not being able to watch Karnan in the theatres but she managed to see it on an OTT platform.

Dhanush starrer Karnan, which released in theatres earlier this year, has not got an OTT release. The film directed by Mari Selvaraj sees Dhanush as a rebel who refuses to let his caste define his worth. Karnan received immense response from the audience and critics alike. Well, the Karnan fever continues as a lot of celebs are now enjoying the film at the comfort of their home. Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan shared that she was disappointed on not being able to watch Karnan in the theatres but she managed to see it on an OTT platform.

Her note read, "I was disappointed when I missed Karnan in the theaters, but I finally managed to watch it today on @primevideoin ... There are some films you watch that make you proud to be in this industry and proud of your craft. This was one such film. How does @dhanushkraja sir manage to be so brilliant time and time again.. There were moments when I felt disturbed, intrigued and amazed at the same time. But in fact, isn’t that what good cinema does?"

Aanand L Rai, who has been great friends with Dhanush for a long time also watched Karnan and reviewed it on social media. Aanand L Rai went on to call Dhanush a “magician” in his tweet. He tweeted, “OUTSTANDING & BRILLIANT...This is how you can describe this experience called #Karnan @mari_selvaraj What a storyteller The way you painted ur thoughts on the celluloid. Take a bow!! @dhanushkraja You are a magician mere bhai ..u should have told me.I thought u r an actor. (sic).'

Aanand L Rai also praised writer-director Mari Selvaraj in his tweet calling him a fantastic storyteller.

Take a look:

OUTSTANDING & BRILLIANT...This is how you can describe this experience called #Karnan @mari_selvaraj What a storyteller The way you painted ur thoughts on the celluloid. Take a bow!! @dhanushkraja You are a magician mere bhai ..u should have told me.I thought u r an actor. pic.twitter.com/f1sfRkfNbZ — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) May 17, 2021

Also Read: Dhanush’s Karnan: Actor Lal explains why he chose not to dub for his role in the Mari Selvaraj directorial

Dhanush will soon be seen in Aanand L Rai's next Atrangi Re where he shares screen space with and Sara Ali Khan.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×