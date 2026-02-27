Kalyani Priyadarshan wishes her 'dearest' Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna on their wedding: “He sat there waiting…”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s union made the couple teary-eyed. Their fans on social media also got emotional, watching the beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony. Among them was Kalyani Priyadarshan, who watched the couple get into wedlock. Hence, she took to her Instagram Stories and stated that it was a privilege to witness them tie the knot. Read on!

Kalyani Priyadarshan recalls witnessing Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s union

Finally, on February 256, 2026, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got into matrimony in two beautiful traditional ceremonies. To watch them step into the next phase of their lives, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan was right there, at the scenic location in Udaipur. After the couple shared official pictures and penned heartfelt notes for each other, Kalyani couldn’t stop herself from expressing the emotions she felt during their wedding.

She took to social media and reposted Rashmika’s wedding photo album and congratulated the couple on their new beginning. The Hello actress started her note by stating, “Today I watched the kindest girl marry her best friend, in the most breathtaking setting.”

Talking about the moment when the bride walked down the aisle, filmmaker Priyadarshan’s daughter expressed, “As she walked toward him – and he sat there, waiting with his back turned, you could feel the weight of every step she took. Those slow, steady breaths and welled-up eyes said everything.”

Congratulating the couple, Kalyani further penned, “What a privilege to witness a love built with effort, respect, and deep friendship at its core. Congratulations to my dearest Rashmika and Vijay. May this be the most beautiful beginning.”

Take a look at her post:

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship finally came to a full circle with them taking the auspicious pheras in the presence of their near and dear ones. As exclusively reported by Pinkvilla, the couple got married as per Telugu traditions in the morning. The same evening, the Coorg Kodava wedding was held, overlooking the sunset. We can’t wait for the couple to make their first public appearance as husband and wife.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna introduces ‘husband’ Vijay Deverakonda with tears, latter calls her ‘best friend’ in wedding photos