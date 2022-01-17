Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai hospital for a routine medical checkup

Star Kamal Haasan has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai today. Reports suggest that the actor has visited the hospital for a routine medical checkup and is expected to be discharged by today evening itself. Kamal Haasan has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Porur. It is the same hospital where he got treated when he was tested positive for COVID-19.

The star recently hosted the grand finale of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil. His choice of attire for the event turned a lot of heads. The actor was seen donning blue latex pants along with a black jacket having latex sleeves at the cuff. Meanwhile, the actor will also be hosting the first session of the Bigg Boss Tamil OTT. In the TV format, the audience can only see the house activities in a 90-minute episode, whereas in the OTT format, they get to see the show 24*7. The Bigg Boss Tamil OTT titled Bigg Boss Ultimate will telecast on Disney Plus Hotstar from January 30.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be seen next in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. The project also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal parts. Vikram is slated to hit the silver screens on 31 March. In the meantime, the actor is also expected to resume shooting for the long-delayed venture, Indian 2. The film will be directed by Shankar. The project has been on hold for quite some time now.