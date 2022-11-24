Kamal Haasan admitted to hospital in Chennai
Kamal Haasan admitted to a Chennai hospital after suffering from fever like symptoms.
The Vikram actor Kamal Haasan has been admitted to a Chennai hospital after suffering from fever-like symptoms. According to the reports, the 68-year-old actor is being treated by a team of doctors at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre. Just a couple of days ago, the Chachi 420 star flew to Hyderabad to meet his guru K. Vishwanath. He also posted a picture with his mentor on the internet.
Going by the reports, Kamal Haasan developed a slight fever yesterday and was taken to this hospital immediately. A few reports also suggest that the actor has been discharged now, and is doing fine.
