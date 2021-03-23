Kamal Haasan is all praises as Kollywood bags seven National Film Awards; Hopes it doubles next year

Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter space and congratulated the winners of National Film Award winners and lauded them.

The 67th National Film Awards were announced yesterday. Kollywood industry has bagged seven awards for various categories and fans have been flooding Twitter with congratulatory messages. As celebrities are thanking their fans and filmmakers for the awards, their industry friends are expressing how excited they are. Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter space and congratulated the filmmakers and stated that it made him happy to know that seven National Awards were bagged by Kollywood.

He wrote, “Seven National Awards have been announced for Tamil films. My heartfelt congratulations to the achievers and their team. We will double this next year. May victory be with Tamil Cinema!” Fans and followers of the actor took to the comments section and posted their replies and congratulated the winners.

See his Tweet here:

7 தேசிய விருதுகள் தமிழ்த் திரைப்படங்களுக்கு அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. சாதனையாளர்களுக்கும், அவர்தம் அணியினருக்கும் என் மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துக்கள். அடுத்த ஆண்டு இதனை இரட்டிப்பாக்குவோம். வெல்க தமிழ் சினிமா! — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 22, 2021

Kollywood films that bagged the National Awards are Asuran (Best Feature Film and Best Actor for Dhanush), Super Deluxe (Best Supporting Actor for Vijay Sethupathi), Best Music Director (D Imman), Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Best Audiography for Resul Pookutty and Special Jury Award for Parthiban), K D (A) Karuppu Durai (Best Child Actor award for Naga Vishal). Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial gangster flick titled Vikram. The makers launched the film with a short teaser and revealed Kamal Haasan’s look in the film. It was announced recently that more updates regarding the film will be made soon. His film Indian 2 with Shankar has not progressed after three crew members passed away on the sets during a mishap.

