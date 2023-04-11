Kamal Haasan all set to shoot next schedule of an action sequence for Indian 2 in Johannesburg

Kamal Haasan and Shankar have been busy completing the final action set pieces for their upcoming vigilante action film “Indian 2”. The team has been traveling across the country to finish the remaining patchwork. The film has its previous schedule in Taiwan last week and the team packed up soon. According to the latest updates coming in, Kamaal Haasan and the team have already reached Johannesburg. They will be shooting an action sequence there as per reports and is expected to be a of kind action block, about which many details have not been shared yet. Kamal Haasan was spotted recently spotted in South Africa to start kickstarting the shoot for his portions.

Indian 2 has been in the making for a long time even though the shooting had gone into a state of limbo for some time now. The film was facing some financial issues and also had other problems during the lockdown. Shankar has gone away in the meantime to complete Game Changer starring Ram Charan, delaying the film further. Indian 2, the sequel to the blockbuster classic from the director-actor duo, has been one of the most anticipated films from Tamil cinema for a long time now. The film will have Kajal Agarwal, Priya Bhawani Shankar, and Siddharth among the ensemble cast.It is touted to be one of the most expensive films from Tamil cinema and is being mounted at a never-before-seen scale. The cinematography is being handled by R Ratnavelu and the score is being composed by Anirudh Ravichandar. If reports are to be believed, the film will be all set for release towards the second half of this year.

Shankar is also currently shooting simultaneously for The Game Changer, his action thriller starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead. The Telugu language film will be dubbed in various regional languages. The film has almost wrapped shoot and is all set for its post-production work but the team has not officially confirmed the official release date. Kamal Haasan has been rumoured to be joining “Thunivu" fame H Vinoth for his next film under Raj Kamal Films International. However, there have not been confirmations from the team regarding the same. Fans can expect the initial promotional materials and release date for Indian 2 in the coming days.

