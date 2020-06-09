Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman to have a live video session on social media

After Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal Haasan will be joining with AR Rahman for a a live video session on social media platforms.

After Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi had a live interaction on Instagram, it has now been revealed by AR Rahman that he will have a live session with Kamal Haasan on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Taking to Twitter, AR Rahman announced that the session will happen on June 11 at 5 pm. Now, this news is making the rounds and it is going viral on social media with fans of both the celebrities sharing it across all social media platforms.

Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi’s live interaction was titled Thalaivan Irukindran, which is also the title of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film with Makkal Selvan. The interaction made headlines across the nation as the duo discussed various issues and some controversial topics were also discussed. Reports suggest that Thalaivan Irukindran will have Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. With this next interaction between Ulaga Naayagan and AR Rahman which is also titled Thalaivan Irukindran, it is being speculated that AR Rahman might compose music for the film.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 was being filmed when the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed by the central government. The film, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander, has Rakhul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal as female leads. Actor Siddharth will be seen playing a key role in Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

