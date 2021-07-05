Kamal Haasan and Jeethu Joseph’s Papanasam 2: Is Meena playing the leading lady? Here’s what she says

Responding to a question from a fan on her Instagram story recently regarding the same, Meena simply put the onus on Kamal Haasan to answer the question.

Mohanlal and Meena starrer Drishyam was a huge success and the second part of the film was recently released on Amazon Prime Video and was well received. The first part of Drishyam was remade under the name 'Papanasam' starring Kamal Haasan and Gautami in the lead. It has been rumoured that 'Papanasam 2' is also set to go on floors, however, without Gautami as the actress and Kamal Haasan fell out of terms. Then and now, there are rumours in the trade that Meena is likely to replace Gautami for Papanasam 2.

Responding to a question from a fan on her Instagram story recently regarding the same, Meena simply put the onus on Kamal Haasan to answer the question. Among the other questions she answered was that her favorite hero is Vijay and that she likes the performances of Sivaji Ganesan, Nedumudi Venu and Nageswara Rao. Asked by a fan if she would marry him, Meena said that he was a little late. These interesting answers of Meena to the questions of the fans are currently going viral.

Meena is in Drishyam 2’s Telugu remake as well where she’s paired with Venkatesh. The actress has completed four decades of being in the industry with 30 of them being as a leading lady. In a recent interview, she had spoken about wanting to do a role with negative shades. Sometime ago, she got herself fully vaccinated, shared the picture and wrote – “Fully vaccinated What about you? #getvaccinated #besafe #gocoronago (sic).”

