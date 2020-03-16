Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal to join the sets of Indian 2 on THIS date? Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kollywood megastar Kamal Haasan will be joining the sets of director Shankar's Indian 2 along with the rest of the leading cast members on March 23.

The shooting of Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Indian 2 came to a halt following the infamous mishap that happened in the movie’s sets in Chennai, which killed three crew members. It was reported last week that the cast and crew shot a portion of a song for the film, thereby resuming the shooting process. However, Kamal Haasan has not yet joined the sets after the incident. According to a report in DT Next, Kamal Haasan will join the sets on March 23, along with the film’s other lead cast members. The report added that the makers will resume shooting in Hyderabad after the legal formalities are sorted out.

For the unversed, a crane from the movie sets came down crashing, killing three crew members and injuring nine others. A case was filed against the movie’s production house, Lyca Productions, which has now been shifted to the CBI. Media reports suggest that the crane operator was not trained to operate such heavy machinery. After the incident, the operator fled the spot and went under hiding. However, police arrested him in days after the mishap.

DT Next quoted a source as saying, “The shoot of Indian 2 is all set to resume on March 23. Almost the entire star cast will be present for the schedule and will go on without a break. There was a rumor that a song from the film, featuring Kajal Aggarwal was shot in Europe. That is just a baseless rumour. She is in Mumbai shooting for another film. The shoot has been shifted to another studio in the city. Other major scenes will also be filmed in Hyderabad.”

