Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next: Makers to reveal the title on THIS date

Taking to his Twitter space, Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that the title of his next film with Kamal Haasan will be revealed tomorrow.

A couple of months ago, Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his next directorial venture with Kamal Haasan. While the title and rest of the cast and crew are not announced yet, the director has now announced on social media that the film’s title teaser will be announced on November 7th which marks the actor’s birthday. Media reports suggest that the film will be a hard-hitting political thriller. Posting the news on his Twitter space, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a teaser poster.

He wrote, “Title announcement teaser of #kamalhaasan232 is coming this Saturday 7th nov 5pm! Need all your wishes and support”. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has directed only three films so far, emerged to be one of the critically acclaimed directors of Kollywood as all his films were lauded by fans and critics alike. Starting from his debut film Maanagaram to his latest directorial venture Kaithi, the filmmaker’s creations have been gaining massive attention from Kollywood movie buffs and film critics.

See Lokesh Kanagaraj's post here:

Title announcement teaser of #kamalhaasan232 is coming this Saturday 7th nov 5pm! Need all your wishes and support #KH232Title_reveal_teaser@ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/P8I9fterzd — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 5, 2020

Currently, Lokesh Kanagaraj is awaiting the release of Master. Starring Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, Master is one of the most awaited films of Kollywood. The film has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is waiting for the shooting of his next film Indian 2 to be resumed. Directed by Shankar, the film has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as the leading ladies.

