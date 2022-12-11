Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Narayanan’s project is NOT shelved; The filmmaker drops an exciting update

Kamal Haasan is currently on a signing spree and has a massive line-up of exciting projects. The legendary actor made a massive comeback to the film industry with the mega-blockbuster Vikram , which was released in June, this year. Later, he announced a couple of promising projects, which included a project helmed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker-editor, Mahesh Narayanan . But recently, it was rumoured that the much-awaited project is shelved, due to the creative differences between Kamal Haasan and the director.

However, the editor-filmmaker has now put the rumours to rest and confirmed that his project with Kamal Haasan is very much on cards. Mahesh Narayanan made the exciting revelation while addressing the press at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala, which is being held in Kerala's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram. The director confirmed that the project is still on, and added that Kamal Haasan is actively working on its script. However, the project will start rolling only after the legend wraps up his other announced projects.

Kamal Haasan's massive lineup

The veteran actor is totally busy these days with the shooting of his much-awaited project Indian 2. The movie, which marks Kamal Haasan and S Shankar's reunion, is a sequel to the duo's blockbuster outing, Indian. The shooting of the long-delayed project is expected to be wrapped up by March 2023. If things go as planned the magnum opus will get a pan-Indian release by the second half of 2023.

Kamal Haasan is also set to reunite with legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam for his upcoming film, which has been tentatively titled KH 234. The movie is expected to start rolling by mid-2023, and will hit the theatres by the beginning of 2024. Later, the actor will once again team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Gautham Vasudev Menon for Vikram 2 and Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2, respectively. Pinkvilla has also exclusively learned that he is in talks with talented filmmakers H Vinoth and Vetrimaaran, for his next outings.