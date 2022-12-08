Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Narayan's film shelved? Find Out

Kamal Haasan is one of the most sought-after actors in the South film industry. The actor has several exciting ventures in his kitty including the highly-awaited sequel to his 1996 blockbuster, Indian. After wrapping up Indian 2, the Superstar was going to work with director Mahesh Narayan. The untitled movie was touted to be the sequel to the 1992 drama. Thevar Magan. The Vikram actor was supposed to start shooting for the film by the end of this year.

However, the latest buzz around the project is that the film has been shelved. If the reports are to be believed, the decision was taken after a mutual discussion between the actor and director, following some creative differences. For the unversed, Mahesh Narayan previously worked with Kamal Haasan as an editor for his movies Vishwaroopam and Vishwaroopam 2.