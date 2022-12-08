Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Narayan's film shelved? Find Out
The latest reports suggest that Kamal Haasan's film with director Mahesh Narayan has been shelved.
Kamal Haasan is one of the most sought-after actors in the South film industry. The actor has several exciting ventures in his kitty including the highly-awaited sequel to his 1996 blockbuster, Indian. After wrapping up Indian 2, the Superstar was going to work with director Mahesh Narayan. The untitled movie was touted to be the sequel to the 1992 drama. Thevar Magan. The Vikram actor was supposed to start shooting for the film by the end of this year.
However, the latest buzz around the project is that the film has been shelved. If the reports are to be believed, the decision was taken after a mutual discussion between the actor and director, following some creative differences. For the unversed, Mahesh Narayan previously worked with Kamal Haasan as an editor for his movies Vishwaroopam and Vishwaroopam 2.
Kamal Haasan's upcoming projects
On the other hand, Kamal Haasan will next grace the silver screens with S Shankar's directorial Indian 2. Following the footsteps of the original, the sequel will also have a Pan India release in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Red Giant Movies, the film has a stellar cast with Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, and Guru Somasundaram in pivotal roles, along with others. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has rendered the songs and background score for the movie.
In addition to this, Kamal Haasan has also signed up to work with director Mani Ratnam for a film titled KH 234 for now. These two earlier delivered a hit in the form of the 1987 action drama Nayakan. Kamal Haasan was quoted saying about the new venture, "Kamal Haasan says, "I was equally excited 35 years before when I was about to start work with Mr Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes AR Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to present this venture with Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin."
Also Read: Indian 2: Kamal Haasan and S Shankar to shoot major scenes of the sequel at THIS place