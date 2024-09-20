Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam movie Thug Life’s OTT rights acquired by Netflix for whopping Rs 149.7 crores?

Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are joining hands together once again, decades after their cult classic flick, Nayagan. The upcoming movie Thug Life has been making buzz ever since it was announced and it seems the movie has struck a record deal for its OTT rights too.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the film has been bought by the OTT giant Netflix for a whopping amount of Rs 149.7 crores. Recently, various Tamil movies including Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT and Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly were also bought for record prices, reportedly.

However, it seems that the Kamal Haasan starrer has managed to cross all the set records, emerging out with such a huge deal to their name. As per the report, the deal was confirmed to have taken place by a prominent film distributor in Tamil. The much-awaited reunion of Haasan and Ratnam is said to be an action drama flick that would span across different periods of time.

Check out Thug Life's announcement here:

The screenplay of Thug Life is co-written by Kamal himself who last worked as a writer in Vishwaroopam II, back in 2018. The movie which features the legendary actor in the lead has a supporting list of actors like Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Joju George, Nassar, Abhirami Gopikumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, and many more in key roles.

Interestingly, the film was initially supposed to feature Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. However, the delays in production had caused the actors to back out from the project with Silambarasan stepping in to play the role initially meant for DQ.

Advertisement

The upcoming magnum opus co-produced by Kamal Haasan is slated to hit the big screens early in 2025. The actor is also likely to appear next year in the third installment of the Indian franchise called Indian 3: War Mode.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: What is 'Toi et Moi' ring? Know everything about new bride Aditi Rao Hydari's engagement jewelry