Kamal Haasan and S. Shankar’s upcoming film finally gets update; Makers share glimpse

S. Shankar’s 1996 vigilante action film, which featured Kamal Haasan in a dual role, was a massive success. The film was also India’s official entry for the academy awards in the year 1997. 21 years later, the helmer announced a sequel to the film, which went on floors two years after that.

Since its announcement, the sequel, titled Indian 2, has been one of the most anticipated films. The film has been in the production phase for almost four years now, including the two pandemic-affected years. But, the makers of the film have finally released an update, which is sure to bring joy to cinephiles around the nation. Lyca Productions, the official Production House, took to social media to share a video of Kamal Haasan in the dubbing studio.

S. Shankar’s Indian 2 finally gets an update:

More about the film

Indian 2 was initially announced in 2017, and with the production beginning in 2019. The film marks the second collaboration between the helmer and Kamal Haasan, after the 1996 film. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu, Kalidas Jayaram, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Bobby Simha, G. Marimuthu, and many more, apart from the Uttama Villain actor.

It was also revealed recently that the film would be released in two parts, as the length of Indian 2 alone was approximately five hours. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while R Rathnavelu, known for films like Rangasthalam and Enthiran, cranks the camera. The additional cinematography is done by Ravi Varman, known for films like Ponniyin Selvan and Sanju. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, in collaboration with Red Giant Movies. Although it has not been confirmed officially, it is reported that the film will release on 15th August, next year.

