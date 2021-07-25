Kamal Haasan and team Vikram watch Fahadh Faasil's Malik amidst shoot break; SEE PHOTO

After the grand release of his Malayalam film Malik, Fahadh Faasil has now joined the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. Fahadh took to social media and shared a selfie with Kamal Haasan and captioned it, "VIKRAM." Now according to the latest reports, Kamal Haasan and the entire team of Vikram watched Fahadh's Malik amidst the shoot break. A group photo of Malik director Mahesh Narayanan, Kamal Haasan, Fahadh and Vikram helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj has surfaced on social media.

Malik sees Fahadh Faasil in three shades – as a youngster, as a middle-aged man and as an old guy. The film got a direct OTT release and it received a good response from the audience and critics alike. Talking about Vikram, the first intriguing poster of Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad with Kamal Haasan was released recently and it took social media by storm. The upcoming film will see Kamal Haasan in never before avatar. It is produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

Meanwhile, check out the latest posts about the film below:

Vikram has Girish Gangadharan and Philomin Raj as the cinematographer and editor respectively. Anirudh Ravichander is on board as the music composer. Stunt choreographer duo AnbAriv, also known as Anbumani and Arivumani or Anbu and Arivu are also onboard. The team is currently shooting for the film in Chennai.

