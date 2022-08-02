Kamal Haasan and Valimai director H Vinoth coming together for a political drama?

Ever since the release of his action entertainer Vikram, Kamal Haasan's fans are waiting to see the Chachi 420 star on the silver screens once again. His impressive lineup includes the much discussed Indian 2. Now, the newest reports claim that Kamal Haasan will next join hands with Valimai maker H Vinoth for a political drama. According to the reports, the Indian actor has agreed to a political story pitched by the filmmaker. Meanwhile, it is further reported that the work on his untitled project will take place only after Indian 2. Although, nothing has been made official yet.

It is suspected that there might be a couple of changes in the film's cast as the makers are on the lookout for replacements of Kajal Aggarwal and late actor Vivek.

For those who do not know, the production of Indian 2 got halted after an unfortunate accident on the sets that resulted in the death of a few crew members.

Additionally, Kamal Haasan also has a Madurai-based movie with filmmaker Pa Ranjith and the sequel of his superhit action entertainer Vikram with Lokesh Kanagaraj in the kitty.