Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi to reunite for H Vinoth’s project; Official announcement soon?

Kamal Haasan , the legendary actor made a grand comeback to the film industry, with the massive success of the recently released action thriller Vikram. The movie, which is helmed by talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, emerged as one of the biggest hits in both the Tamil film industry and the veteran actor's illustrious career. Kamal Haasan is currently on a signing spree and has a massive line-up of exciting projects. He is teaming up with talented filmmaker H Vinoth , for his 233rd project.

In a recent event, producer Udhayanidhi Stalin confirmed that Kamal Haasan and Valimai director H Vinoth are joining hands for the legend's 233rd film. The project, which is tentatively titled KH 233, is expected to get an official launch, very soon. Now, the latest updates suggest that Kamal Haasan is reuniting with his Vikram co-star Vijay Sethupathi for the highly anticipated project. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Sethupathi is roped in to play a pivotal role in the highly anticipated film.

The exciting update has left the fans of both Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi, totally excited. The veteran actor and National award-winner have won millions of hearts with their extraordinary camaraderie in Vikram. Vijay Sethupathi played the lead antagonist in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, which featured Kamal Haasan in the titular role. The duo is expected to reunite for the Vikram sequel, which is slated to go on floors in 2024.

KH 233 to start rolling in 2023?

In his recent media interaction, producer Udhayanidhi Stalin also confirmed that Kamal Haasan and H Vinoth's untitled project will start rolling by the beginning of 2023. However, Udhayanidhi is not a part of the film's crew. The untitled project is bankrolled by the veteran actor himself, under his home banner Raaj Kamal Films International. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that H Vinoth's project is a political thriller, and will be shot in one or two schedules.

