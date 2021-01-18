Kamal Haasan announces hiatus from professional commitments owing to follow up leg surgery

Kamal Haasan had been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 4 for the past three months. The grand finale of the show was held on Sunday.

Kamal Haasan has been quite busy for the past few days owing to his work commitments in the industry as well as election campaigns. However, he will now be taking a break from the same owing to health reasons. The South star has announced this himself on social media that definitely comes as a shock for everyone. The reason is that he will be undergoing a follow-up surgery on his leg which is in continuation with another one that was conducted earlier.

Meanwhile, the superstar who returned as Bigg Boss Tamil 4’s host again this time, wrote, “I have successfully completed the season 4 of Bigg Boss which had commenced when lockdown and regulations were stricter due to Coronavirus. I am happy that I could interact with more than four and half crore of my people through Bigg Boss.” He further writes, “The doctors had advised me to take rest until then. I undertook my professional and political responsibilities superseding the advise given, to enable me to reach out to my brothers and sisters.”

Check out the tweet below:

For the unversed, the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 happened on Sunday and Aari Arjuna won the same. It is during this time that Kamal Haasan made the announcement on Twitter. He also talked about coming back to form soon and wrote, “I will come back fully rejuvenated within a few days to resume my campaign with renewed vigor. I will use this period of rest to reflect on the learnings and understanding of the first leg of my campaign. Though I will not be able to meet people in person, I will be using technology to continue being in touch.”

Also Read: Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next: Makers to reveal the title on THIS date

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamal Haasan Twitter

Share your comment ×