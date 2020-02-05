Kamal Haasan ANNOUNCES his digital debut; Read details

Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter account and announced that he will be making his digital debut soon.

At an event, Kamal Haasan has now announced that he will be making his digital debut soon. While he has not yet revealed the platform, he has announced that he will be associating with Banijay Asia for his first ever digital venture.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan stated, “In a series of firsts, happy to announce that I’m entering the fascinating world of content creation with @deepak30000, @banijayasia & @turmericmediaTM #RMahendran. I've always believed in telling stories & this is just another step to get the best stories to the biggest audiences!”

In a series of firsts, happy to announce that I’m entering the fascinating world of content creation with @deepak30000,@banijayasia & @turmericmediaTM #RMahendran.I've always believed in telling stories & this is just another step to get the best stories to the biggest audiences! — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 4, 2020

Kamal Haasan is currently busy with the production of his next film with Shankar, which is a sequel to 1996 movie, Indian. The film went on floors in mid-2019 and it was halted for a while citing to Kamal Haasan’s minor surgery. According to latest reports, the film’s shooting schedule in Chennai will start in the second week of February. Apparently, director Shankar is planning to shoot some important sequences during this schedule. It is being reported that the Chennai shooting schedule will go on for two to three weeks. As of now, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivekh are the confirmed members in the cast list. They all are expected to join the Chennai shooting schedule.

Credits :Twitter

Read More