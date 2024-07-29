Kamal Haasan as Yaskin in Kalki 2898 AD looks unrecognizable in prosthetics; Nag Ashwin shares PIC

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD has been grabbing pan-Indian limelight, after its massive success at the box-office. The film, with its stellar star cast includes stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and others. Amid all the love being poured on the movie, the filmmaker shared a BTS glimpse of one of the crucial characters in the plot.

Kamal Haasan looks unrecognizable in prosthetics for his role as Yaskin in Kalki 2898 AD

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin dropped a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Kamal Haasan from the film’s set, as he got into the skin of his character, Yaskin from Kalki 2898 AD. The actor looked completely unrecognizable and a tad bit scary, as he used prosthetics to achieve the desired look in the film.

When Nag Ashwin spoke about convincing SS Rajamouli for a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD

Well, Kalki 2898 AD has been one of the most promising films for filmmaker Nag Ashwin, and he had indeed put in a lot of effort for the magnum opus movie. Despite the opulent sets and star-studded cast, the film became extra special when stalwarts like SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma made striking cameos in the film.

While speaking with The Indian Express, Nag Ashwin recalled convincing these two mega filmmakers for their respective cameos in his film. Opening up about their graciousness to accept the offer, he said, “I had to convince them (SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma) and they were gracious enough to come on board to support the film.”

Kamal Haasan on the immense success of Kalki 2898 AD

Earlier, in a special video shared by Vyjayanthi Films on X (formerly Twitter), Kamal Haasan could be heard expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the immense success of Kalki 2898 AD.

The actor called it a moment of celebration, considering the love his film has got. Making a greater comparison with his other films, the actor revealed, “I have acted in over 250 films, but not many films achieve this milestone. It's a moment to be celebrated."

