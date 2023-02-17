Kamal Haasan begins a long shoot schedule of Indian 2 in Chennai; Director Shankar shares BTS from sets

Kamal Haasan and Shankar's Indian 2 has resumed shoot with a new schedule in Chennai. The shoot will go for 30 days as both the director and actor wrapped up their previous commitments, RC15 and Bigg Boss Tamil respectively. It is said that Kamal Haasan and the team will shoot at the Adityaram Studios in Chennai for the next 30 days. The team of Indian 2 resumed the shoot in Chennai. The crew will shoot for 30 days continuously, and this is said to be the longest schedule. Also, it is said that the makers of Indian 2 are planning one or two schedules in a foreign location as well.

Director Shankar took to Twitter and shared a pic from the sets of Indian 2. The director, who recently wrapped up a schedule of his upcoming film RC15 with Ram Charan, has resumed the shoot of Indian 2. Sharing still from the sets of the film, director Shankar posted, "Back on the sets of #Indian2" Take a look at Shankar's BTS pic from Indian 2 sets



Last month, Kamal Haasan and the Indian team wrapped up a schedule in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The actor arrived in a chopper on the sets. Indian 2 went on floors back in 2019. However, the shooting was pushed after an unfortunate accident on the sets, leading to the demise of a few crew members. Meanwhile, the venture was further delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, overcoming all these hurdles, the much-awaited drama is planning to wrap up the film very soon.

About Indian 2 Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, and Siddharth will also join the sets in September. Additionally, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, and Samuthirakani are also a part of the film's core cast. Made under the direction of S Shankar, Udayanidhi Stalin of Red Giant Movies is bankrolling Indian 2 in association with Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander is on board the venture as the music director. Kamal Hassan reprises his role as Senapathy, an ex-freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption. Indian 2 is the sequel of the same name, which was released in 1996. The sequel will have pan Indian release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

