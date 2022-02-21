Kamal Haasan bids goodbye to Bigg Boss Ultimate, quits as the host

Kamal Haasan shared a statement in which he announced that he is opting out of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil Ultimate, which is Bigg Boss Tamil’s OTT version. The actor mentioned that he took this decision as the schedule is clashing with shooting commitments of his upcoming film Vikram. He also further added that despite their efforts to manage to both together, it has become “practically impossible” for him.

Stating that Kamal Haasan is attached to Bigg Boss show, the statement he shared on social media read, "We had so far meticulously planned to ensure that the production schedule of 'Vikram' does not affect my commitments to Bigg Boss, a show that is very close to my heart. So much so, I did not let any personal discomfort I might have had after I was personally down with Covid," he said.

The actor further said, "The reschedule of the production activities for Vikram that were forced on account of lockdowns and restrictions imposed have unavoidably resulted in overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate.

"Considering the fact that some more days of the shoot are left to complete the scenes which have the combination of some of the most prominent stars and technicians of the film industry, it has become practically impossible to manage both 'Vikram ' and 'Bigg Boss' together. It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me ,considering their schedules and other commitments. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt out of this season of Bigg Boss Ultimate after February 20."

The actor said, " I had a free and fair discussion with the management of Vijay TV and as always, the management has been most supportive and cooperative. I am overwhelmed and touched by their understanding on the constraints resulting out of this pandemic and consequent restrictions forcing me to exit from the remaining episodes of Bigg Boss Ultimate. Till I meet you again in Season 6 of Bigg Boss, my best wishes to you all."

