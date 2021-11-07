Kamal Haasan Birthday: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu to Vijay Sethupathi; Celebs send wishes to Vikram star

Kamal Haasan, one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry celebrates his 67th birthday today, November 7. The Vishwaroopam actor is being showered with immense love and wishes on social media. Celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Sethupathi, and many others have penned heartfelt birthday notes for him.

Radhika Sarathkumar shared a throwback photo with Vikram actor as she penned a heartwarming birthday note for him. "Happy birthday @ikamalhaasan a man who never ceases to amaze me and cinema, what a fantastic journey...more strength and happiness to you," the actress tweeted.

Malayalam superstars, Mammootty wished Kamal Haasan a great year ahead while Mohanlal wished for happiness and good health.

Check out what celebs have to say about Indian 2 actor on his birthday:

To the epitome of excellence.. Wishing you a very happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2021

Happiest birthday wishes to you my dear @ikamalhaasan sir! May the Almighty bless you with utmost happiness and good health!

Have a great year ahead! — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 7, 2021

Happy birthday @ikamalhaasan a man who never ceases to amaze me and cinema, what a fantastic journey more strength and happiness to you pic.twitter.com/uo73LVMjk2 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 7, 2021

Happy birthday chief.. ⁦@ikamalhaasan⁩ … thank you for all the inspiration.. for your contributions to our cinema . Proud of you ..continue rocking. stay blessed.. pic.twitter.com/OJnYmbH8ua — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan treated his fans with the first glimpse of his upcoming film, Vikram and it looks every bit intriguing. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Vikram has music by Anirudh Ravichander while action choreography is by AnbAriv. The film is backed by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International.

On his 67th birthday, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and urge fans to help people affected by the Chennai rains. His Tweet in Tamil loosely translates to, "Dear friends, hurry up and help the poor and needy people who are suffering from the floods. That could be the best birthday gift you can give me."

