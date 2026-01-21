'Kamal Haasan called me at midnight at 12:45...': Parasakthi director Sudha Kongara reveals being praised by Vikram actor

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Parasakthi has been creating a massive storm at the box office, enjoying packed houses across theatres. The film’s strong storytelling, powerful performances, and emotional depth have struck a chord with audiences. Celebrities from across the South Indian film industry have been showering praise on the film, its talented cast, and director Sudha Kongara for her compelling vision. Adding to the accolades, veteran actor Kamal Haasan has now lauded Parasakthi, appreciating its craft and impact. His praise has further amplified the film’s buzz.

Kamal Haasan hails Parasakthi

Now, in a recent interview, filmmaker Sudha Kongara has revealed that Kamal Haasan personally called her and praised the film. Kongara said, "Kamal Haasan sir saw our film, Parasakthi and called around 12:45. He said, ‘You recalled an incident that happened 60 years ago and made us think about it. That itself is a big thing.’ She further quipped that even she felt the same echoing his thoughts.

About the film

Parasakthi released in the theatres on January 10, 2026. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan in lead role, Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa, along with Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, and Papri Ghosh. The political drama is about 1960s Madras that follows the story of two brothers who take part in the imposition movement in Tamil Nadu. The film is produced by Aakash Bhaskaran under Dawn Pictures.

Kamal Haasan's work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen on the big screen in Thug Life, which had its theatrical release in 2025. The film was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam and featured Kamal Haasan in the lead role alongside Silambarasan TR. The project generated significant buzz for reuniting the iconic actor-director duo. Up next, Kamal Haasan is set to produce Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film Thalaivar 173.

