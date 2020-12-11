Kamal Haasan calls Dilip Kumar the greatest living Indian artist in Cinema as he sends birthday wishes to him

Dilip Kumar celebrated his 98th birthday on December 11 and wishes have been poured on him from all over the country. The latest to wish him is Kamal Haasan.

Legendary Bollywood star Dilip Kumar turned a year older on Friday and wishes have been showered on him from every nook and corner of the country since morning. Many noted celebs from the showbiz industry also sent their heartfelt wishes to Yusuf Saab as he turned 98. There is no denying that he is considered one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema and his long trajectory of movies is proof. Recently, yet another star wished him on his birthday.

Yes, we are talking about Kamal Haasan here. The South star has shared a throwback picture with Dilip Saab along with a heartfelt note. It reads, “To my dearest Yusuf Khan Saheb / Shri. Dilip Kumar Ji. @TheDilipKumar. My salute to one of the greatest living Indian artistes in Cinema. Happy birthday sir and I place my gratitude for setting a benchmark half a century ago, for today's artistes to follow.” Well, this surely proves that the yesteryear star has a massive fan following everywhere.

Check out the tweet below:

Earlier, many other celebs from the film industry like , , Dharmendra, Urmila Matondkar, and Raj Babbar wished Dilip Kumar on his birthday and wished him good health on social media. One of the sweetest gestures towards him was made by none other than Amitabh Bachchan who has sent a handwritten note and a bouquet of flowers to him. Both of them earlier worked together in the 1982 film Shakti that was a huge hit at the box office.

Credits :Kamal Haasan Twitter

